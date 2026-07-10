Namibia: NNN Eyes Sichuan to Drive Nam's Economy

China — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah used her state visit to China to map out the sectors where Namibia wants Chinese investment and expertise.

On Tuesday, she invited Sichuan Province to partner in agriculture, water, transport, education, health and other priority areas as the Chinese province pledged closer cooperation and disclosed that trade with Namibia has surged by 530%.

The commitment came during bilateral talks between Nandi-Ndaitwah and Sichuan Chinese Communist Party secretary Wang Xiaohui and governor Shi Xiaolin in Chengdu.

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There, the president, accompanied by Cabinet ministers and Namibian business leaders, used the meeting to set out her government's development priorities and the areas where Namibia wants stronger cooperation with China.

Nandi-Ndaitwah told the provincial leaders that Namibia now wants partnerships that deliver practical results and improve the lives of ordinary people.

"Our cooperation should really make meaning and have a great impact for the people of our two countries," she said. The president said the seven priority areas adopted by the ruling Swapo Party will guide her government's development programme and future cooperation with international partners.

She listed the priority areas as agriculture, water, fisheries, transport and logistics, youth empowerment, quality education and training, the creative industry, quality health, social welfare, land, housing and sanitation.

These sectors are central to building a stronger economy, creating jobs and improving service delivery, she buttressed.

The president added Namibia identified Sichuan Province because of its success in agriculture, scientific research and technology, saying these are areas where Namibia can learn and benefit. "We have come to learn that Sichuan Province has strengths, importantly in agriculture, scientific research and technical development.

We are looking for further partnership in economic cooperation between the people of Namibia and the people of this province," she said.

Her call received an immediate response from Wang, who said Sichuan was ready to work with Namibia across the sectors identified by the president.

"Among all the above industries and areas, Sichuan Province is willing to conduct collaboration and strengthen communication with Namibia," he said.

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Wang said Sichuan is one of China's largest provincial economies, with a population of more than 83 million people and an economy worth about US$550 billion.

He said the province has built strong industries in clean energy, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, scientific research and higher education, making it well placed to support Namibia's development ambitions.

He added that Sichuan has economic links with more than 213 countries and regions and is home to 388 Fortune Global 500 companies.

Wang said cooperation between Sichuan and Namibia has already expanded in recent years.

Several Sichuan-based companies are already involved in engineering, energy and industrial projects in Namibia.

The provincial leader also revealed that economic ties between Sichuan and Namibia are growing rapidly.

Trade between the province and Namibia reached 3.1 billion yuan in 2025, an increase of 530%, showing the growing importance of the relationship. Wang said Sichuan will continue supporting Namibia and will implement the outcomes of President Nandi-Ndaitwah's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today.

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