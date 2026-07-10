Kenya: No, Former Kenyan President Kenyatta Hasn't Endorsed Opposition Politician Edwin Sifuna for the Presidency - Quote Is Fabricated

IN SHORT: Graphics quoting former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta as endorsing Edwin Sifuna for the presidency in 2027 are getting attention on social media. However, there is no evidence that Kenyatta has done so.

Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed opposition politician Edwin Sifuna for the presidency, according to a quote circulating on social media.

The quote, in Kiswahili, reads: "Tamaa ya marehemu rafiki yangu Raila Odinga ilikuwa kuwa Rais. Lakini haikutimia. Mimi nitahakikisha ndoto yake inatimia kwa kumfanya Edwin Sifuna kuwa Rais. Hiyo itatokea mwaka ujao. Edwin Sifuna lazima awe Rais, akiwa na Fred Matiang'i kama Naibu wake."

This translates as: "My late friend Raila Odinga's ambition was to become president. But it did not come to pass. I will ensure that his dream is realised by making Edwin Sifuna president. That will happen next year. Edwin Sifuna must become president, with Fred Matiang'i as his deputy."

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Kenyatta served as the country's president from 2013 to 2022.

Odinga was Kenya's leading opposition figure as the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and served as the country's prime minister from 2008 to 2013. He unsuccessfully ran for president five times between 1997 and 2022. Odinga, who was a close political ally of Kenyatta's, died in October 2025.

Sifuna is senator for Nairobi county. He previously served as ODM secretary general from 2018 until the party removed him in February 2026. He is a leading member of the Linda Mwananchi movement, a breakaway faction of the ODM.

Matiang'i is also a key political figure in Kenya's opposition and previously served as a cabinet secretary, under Kenyatta, between 2013 and 2022.

Sifuna, Matiang'i and other leading opposition figures are working to unite ahead of the 2027 general election to challenge president William Ruto.

The graphics have circulated widely, but can this quote be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated quote

Kenyatta occasionally makes political statements but has avoided explicitly declaring his support for the opposition. Any claims that he is behind the Linda Mwananchi movement remain speculative. Had he made such an endorsement, credible media outlets would likely have reported it, but Africa Check could find no such coverage.

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The graphics and quote appear only on social media, and none of the pages that posted them indicate when or where Kenyatta is alleged to have made the remarks, nor do they link to any speech, interview or official source. This lack of verifiable detail is often a sign that content may be fabricated.

The quote originated from the Facebook page FULL Network MEDIA, a questionable page with a history of posting fabricated quotes. This is another indication that the graphic is not credible.

We found no evidence that Kenyatta publicly endorsed Sifuna for the presidency. The quote is fabricated.