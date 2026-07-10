South Africa: Four Years On, Enyobeni Inquest Finally Names Those Responsible

The East London Regional Court found a prima facie case against five people over the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern in 2022.

The case will now go to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether any of the five face criminal charges.

An inquest has found that five people may bear criminal responsibility for the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern in June 2022. Families gathered for prayer at the East London Regional Court in Mdantsane on Friday, ahead of the judgment.

Magistrate Mkhululi Lomalindi ruled that the deaths, caused by crush asphyxia on 26 June 2022, may have resulted from an act or omission amounting to an offence by five people: police sergeant Thabile Kondile of Scenery Park police station, tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu, tavern manager Siyakhangela Ndevu, bouncer Tembisa Diko, and Eastern Cape Liquor Board senior inspector Zuko Lizani.

This is a prima facie finding, not a criminal conviction. The record of the inquest will now be handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether any of the five should face criminal charges.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The 21 victims, 12 boys and nine girls aged between 13 and 21, died at the packed tavern in Scenery Park during a "pens down" party marking the end of school exams.

Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband were already convicted in February 2024 of selling alcohol to minors, and fined R5,000 each. This inquest was a separate process, specifically to determine who should be held criminally liable for the deaths themselves. More than 30 witnesses testified over nearly two years of hearings.

In October 2024, the East London High Court ordered the tavern demolished within 90 days and barred the property from operating as a tavern again unless it met all legal requirements. In April, the South African Human Rights Commission released its final report on the tragedy, making damning findings against the Liquor Board, police, and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.