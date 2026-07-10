SPAR has recalled several yoghurt and drinking yoghurt products sold nationally since 15 June, after a machine fault affected their safety.

Consumers can return any affected product to their nearest SPAR store for a full refund or exchange, no receipt required.

SPAR has recalled several of its yoghurt products after a machine fault during production caused some containers to swell, changing the taste, smell and appearance of what's inside.

Eating the affected yoghurt could cause stomach upset, the National Consumer Commission says.

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The recall covers SPAR Fat Free Yoghurt, Low Fat Yoghurt, Double Cream Yoghurt, Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt, and SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt. These were sold in SPAR stores nationwide from 15 June 2026.

Check the sell-by and use-by dates on the container. Only products with a sell-by date of 9 August 2026 and a use-by date of 12 August 2026 are affected.

The full list of recalled products:

SPAR Low Fat Strawberry Yoghurt with Fruit, 500g

SPAR Low Fat Passion Fruit & Orange Yoghurt, 150g and 1kg

SPAR Low Fat Plain Yoghurt, 1kg

SPAR Low Fat Mixed Berry Yoghurt, 1kg

SPAR Fat Free Strawberry Yoghurt, 500g

SPAR Fat Free Peach & Apricot Yoghurt, 500g

SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt Strawberry & Oats, 300ml

SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt Blackcurrant, Apple & Oats, 300ml

SPAR Double Cream Yoghurt Black Forest, 1kg

SPAR Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt Strawberry and White Chocolate, 100ml

If you have any of these at home, do not eat them. Take them back to your nearest SPAR for a full refund or exchange. You do not need your receipt.

For questions, consumers can email [email protected].