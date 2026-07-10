South Africa: Springbok Tour Faces Fight Over Black Economic Empowerment Rules

Government wants to protect Springbok and All Blacks tour branding, but SARU would have to follow BEE and supplier rules.

Solidarity says those conditions give government too much control over a private rugby event and could affect deals already signed.

A fight has started over government plans to protect the Springboks and All Blacks tour from fake goods and unauthorised businesses.

The Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026 Tour will take place between August and September.

The government wants to declare it a protected event.

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This would give the South African Rugby Union more legal power to stop people from using the tour's logos, names and slogans without permission.

It would also help SARU act against fake supporter jerseys and businesses trying to make money from the tour without approval.

But Solidarity says the protection comes with too many rules. Under the plan, SARU would have to follow government rules when choosing suppliers, BusinessTech reported.

A company's BEE level would be considered together with its price and other details.

SARU would also have to support South African businesses, especially those owned by people from previously disadvantaged communities.

After the tour, organisers would have to send a report to the trade and industry minister.

The report would explain how much money the tour brought in, what effect it had and which local businesses benefited.

Solidarity says the government should not use legal protection to control how SARU spends money or chooses companies.

The union is also worried about deals that may already have been signed for jerseys, marketing and other products.

Solidarity researcher Theuns du Buisson said the rules could make big sporting events more expensive and difficult to organise.

He also warned that the same type of rules could later be used for other private sporting and cultural events.

People who support the plan say big events should create more work and business opportunities for South Africans.

Solidarity's legal team is preparing an objection. The public still has time to comment on the proposal.