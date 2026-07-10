South Sudan - UN Acts Ahead of Drought to Protect Thousands

Women in South Sudan go in search of water.

As drought risk intensifies in South Sudan's Eastern Equatoria state, a new UN-backed plan aims to protect thousands of people before the worst impacts take hold.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of South Sudan on Friday activated the country's first-ever drought anticipatory plan targeting more than 65,000 people in Budi and Kapoeta North counties.

Anticipatory action is when humanitarian assistance is triggered before a crisis hits to protect lives, food security and incomes, WFP explained.

A transformative shift

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The agency is now delivering cash transfers and early warning communications to families so that they can prepare for drought conditions, strengthen resilience and reduce the risk of worsening hunger.

"Anticipatory action is transforming the way we manage climate-related shocks," said Mutinta Chimuka, WFP Country Director in South Sudan.

"Rather than wait for drought to deepen humanitarian needs, we are acting based on forecasts and evidence to support communities before livelihoods are disrupted."

Helping families now

Under the plan, 52,751 people are receiving cash assistance to help meet their essential food and livelihood needs before conditions deteriorate. This support also aims to strengthen purchasing power and reduce the need for families to adopt negative coping mechanisms.

More than 65,000 people are also benefitting from early warning communication and awareness campaigns that provide essential information on drought preparedness and mitigation, livestock management, water use, and livelihood planning.

Agro-pastoral communities in Eastern Equatoria depend heavily on seasonal rainfall for their crops and livestock, WFP said. Prolonged dry spells can quickly lead to crop and livestock losses, reduced incomes and worsening food insecurity.

Forecasts, warning and financing

The anticipatory plan combines scientific forecasts, early warning information and pre-arranged financing, thus allowing WFP and partners to help vulnerable communities to withstand climate shocks, protect development gains and build resilience for the future.

It was made possible through $1.08 million from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and $1.37 million from Germany.

Previous investments from Ireland and KOICA helped establish South Sudan's anticipatory action system, including the development of the drought anticipatory action plan and enhanced operational readiness for its activation.