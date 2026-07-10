Nigeria: Breaking - Kidnapped Oyo Pupils, Teachers Freed

The pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oyo State have been freed, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

The release followed weeks of operations involving security forces from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the State Security Service (SSS), Nigerian Army, the police and other security agencies.

Sources familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES that the abductees were freed on Friday evening and that some terrorists were killed in the process.

This newspaper reported that a total of 46 people—consisting of 39 students and seven teachers—were kidnapped when terrorists simultaneously raided Baptist Nursery and Primary School (Yawota), Community High School (Ahoro-Esinele), and L.A. Primary School (Ahoro-Esinele) in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

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One of the abducted teachers was later killed in captivity, while security agencies continued efforts to secure the release of the remaining victims.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists camped the abductees inside Old Oyo National Park, a protected forest reserve which links to Kainji National Park where Sadiku-led Boko Haram franchise recently migrated to.

Governor Seyi Makinde condemned the abduction, saying it reflected a shift in the country’s security dynamics, arguing that sustained military offensives against terrorists and bandits in the North-west were forcing them to move southward.

He added that security operatives searching for the victims encountered improvised explosive devices planted by the attackers, leaving some personnel injured.

The governor also announced that six suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack, stressing that southern states must be prepared to repel or neutralise fleeing terrorist groups.

The kidnappings, which occurred on 15 May, sparked widespread outrage. Civil society organisations, including the Take-It-Back Movement, organised mass demonstrations in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, demanding immediate rescue operations. The protests also led to National Union of Teachers (NUT) rallies nationwide. In Oyo State, the teachers embarked on a strike to protest the kidnappings.

The Defence Headquarters later identified the abductors as dislodged members of Boko Haram. The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, on Thursday stated that the terrorists kidnapped the students to force the government to release some terror commanders.

Mr Musa said the terrorists threatened to kill the captives if security forces tried to rescue them.

The presidency confirmed the release of the abductees. “Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies,” Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, posted on Facebook, sharing their pictures.

In a video posted by Mr Onanuga, the vice principal of Community Grammar School, Alamu Folawe, appreciated President Bola Tinubu and security operatives…

“The President, sir, we are grateful,” Ms Folawa, who was surrounded by other freed captives, said.

“We understand your commitment to our safety, and we appreciate all you did for us,” she added. “Thank you very much. And every security operative, they tried so much, and that is why we are still alive now. We are very grateful to you. Thank you.”

Ms Folawe had been filmed in previous propaganda footage released by terrorists where she was seen pleading with the government to give their abductors whatever they wanted.

The police commissioner in Oyo State, Olugbenga Abimbola, also confirmed the release of the students and teachers.

Mr Abimbola told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the police will provide more details of the rescue efforts later.

The abductees spent 56 days in captivity.

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Operational details emerge

Although details of the operation that led to the release of the captives remain sketchy, sources told this newspaper that the Nigerian government used several strategies in addition to weeks-long operations by securiy forces .

One source with direct knowledge of the matter said military personnel sabotaged food supply to the forest reserve where the terrorists were camping.

This, the source said, made the group run out of supplies. He added that some associates of the abductors who live outside their camps were also picked up by security forces.

According to him, this weakened the negotiating strength of the terrorists.

The source said some of the terrorists were killed and some arrested during the operation, although he didn’t specify the number of those killed and captured.