South Africa: Displaced Migrants Face Severe Healthcare Crisis Amid Xenophobic Violence, Warns MSF

Médecins Sans Frontières says thousands displaced by anti-migrant violence are struggling to access healthcare, shelter and medication, while the government insists conditions at repatriation centres remain humane.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is concerned that foreign nationals displaced by the xenophobic unrest are finding it harder to access healthcare, medication and shelter.

The warning from MSF comes as the government says it is providing humanitarian assistance and continues to implement its migration management plan following weeks of heightened tensions over undocumented foreign nationals.

Briefing the media on Sunday, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration (IMC), acknowledged concerns about conditions at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre, but insisted that government was meeting its humanitarian obligations in line with the Constitution.

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"We have noted some concerns from various quarters regarding the humanitarian situation, especially at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Centre. The IMC emphasises that government's approach is both firm and humane," said Kubayi.

"Emergency relief remains a civil mandate, and the State has an obligation relating to the right to life, access to healthcare, food, water and social security, and the protection of children. We can confirm that this temporary transit arrangement does provide appropriate shelter, water, sanitation, food, dignity packs, security, child protection and coordinated transport support where required," the minister said.

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