Ethiopia Launches AfCFTA Exports, Ships $15 Million in Goods

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia exported goods worth USD 15 million under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework during the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year, marking a milestone in the country's efforts to expand intra-African trade, Trade and Regional Integration Minister Kassahun Gofe said on Friday.

Speaking at the opening of the 9th Trade and Regional Integration Sector Forum in Hawassa, Kassahun said Ethiopia also generated a record USD 11.195 billion in export earnings during the fiscal year, surpassing the government's target of USD 9.4 billion by achieving 119.15% of planned performance, according to Ethiopia's state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

The minister said Ethiopia accounted for USD 15 million of the USD 23 million in trade conducted under the AfCFTA framework within the region, highlighting the country's growing contribution to advancing Africa's continental free trade agenda.

He said Ethiopia has begun implementing AfCFTA procedures for both air and land cargo, a move expected to facilitate faster cross-border trade, improve market access and strengthen regional supply chains.

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Although export revenues remain below the country's long-term potential, Kassahun said the latest performance reflects the impact of government reforms, institutional improvements and coordinated efforts to strengthen export competitiveness.

The minister said significant progress was also made in digitizing trade services during the fiscal year. More than 3.4 million business licenses were issued through digital platforms, while paperless government services were expanded and electronic commerce initiatives advanced.

To improve domestic market integration, the ministry established more than 805 weekend consumer markets across the country, aiming to improve market access, stabilize prices and enhance services for businesses and consumers.

Authorities also intensified enforcement against illegal commercial activities, taking legal action against more than 93,000 unlicensed business operators following nationwide inspections, Kassahun said.

On the international front, the minister said Ethiopia made substantial progress toward membership of the World Trade Organization, concluding bilateral market access agreements with nine countries as part of its accession negotiations.

He expressed confidence that Ethiopia's WTO accession process would reach a decisive stage during the next fiscal year, further integrating the country's economy into global trade.

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Looking ahead, Kassahun said the government will build on the achievements of the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year by accelerating reforms aimed at increasing exports, modernizing the trade sector and strengthening Ethiopia's regional and international economic integration.

The remarks were reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporate, Ethiopia's state-owned media outlet.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)