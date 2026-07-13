Ethiopian Airlines Launches Direct Flights to Mauritius, Boosting Regional Connectivity

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has officially launched a new direct passenger service between Addis Ababa and Port Louis, Mauritius, marking another milestone in the carrier's expanding African network and reinforcing its commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart on 12 July 2026 and will operate three times a week.

The new route to the Indian Ocean island nation underscores Ethiopian Airlines' strategic commitment to deepening continental integration while promoting economic growth across Africa.

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By expanding regional air connectivity, the service is expected to boost tourism, facilitate trade and investment, strengthen people-to-people ties, and provide an important gateway linking regional markets with Ethiopian Airlines' extensive global network.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadera Abera said.

He added that the new service reflects the shared commitment of Ethiopia and Mauritius to advancing African integration and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"It is a great honour to celebrate the inauguration of Ethiopian Airlines' direct service between Addis Ababa and Port Louis....I extend my sincere gratitude to the Government and people of Mauritius for their steadfast cooperation and invaluable support in making this important milestone a reality," he said.

The state minister stressed that the route represents far more than the launch of a new flight.

"It is the opening of a new bridge connecting our two nations, our peoples and our economies. It reflects our shared commitment to promoting regional integration and creating new opportunities for trade, tourism, investment and cultural exchange," he said.

He added that the new connection will enable travelers from Mauritius to access destinations across Africa and beyond through Addis Ababa, one of the continent's leading aviation hubs--while further strengthening the longstanding diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

For his part, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said the new route reflects the airline's enduring commitment to expanding connectivity across Africa.

"As a Pan-African airline, expanding our presence across the continent remains a key part of our mission and long-term strategy. This new service will create seamless connections between Mauritius, mainland Africa and destinations across our global network, while strengthening trade, tourism, investment and regional integration," he said.

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Mesfin noted that Mauritius has become Ethiopian Airlines' 41st destination in Africa, underscoring the airline's continued expansion across the continent.

He added that the new route will support the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by improving mobility, facilitating commerce and enhancing economic cooperation among African countries.

Mauritius' Ambassador to Ethiopia, Indrarjeet Bambooa, described the launch as a historic milestone in bilateral relations, saying the direct air link represents "the beginning of a new chapter" between Mauritius and Ethiopia.

According to the ambassador, the new service will promote tourism, facilitate business and investment, strengthen educational and cultural exchanges, and improve connectivity between Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

He also praised Ethiopian Airlines as Africa's leading carrier and a symbol of African excellence, resilience and innovation, noting that its expanding network continues to bring African countries closer together while connecting the continent to the rest of the world.

The new route is expected to reinforce Ethiopian Airlines' leadership in African aviation while contributing to deeper regional integration, greater intra-African trade and the continent's long-term economic development.