Zimbabwe: Robbers Abandon Stolen Mercedes Benz and Loot Worth U.S.$23,600 As Police Close in

POLICE in Norton, Mashonaland West Province, have recovered property worth US$23 600 after three robbers abandoned a stolen Mercedes Benz and fled into the night.

The incident occurred at around 2300 hours in Norton's Knowe Phase 1 suburb on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the robbery.

According to police, complainant Rufaro Tinavapi (24) was asleep when she heard unusual sounds outside.

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"The complainant Rufaro Tinavapi (24) of 1296 Knowe Phase 1, Norton was asleep in her house when she heard unusual sound outside. When she was trying to ascertain the situation, she heard a sudden bang of the kitchen door and it was forced open," Inspector Kohwera said.

Tinavapi armed herself with a pistol, but before she could use it, three unknown men stormed into her bedroom.

"The suspects disarmed her, threatened her demanding the money which the family was planning to use to buy a vehicle. They tied her hands, assaulted her and ransacked the house," Kohwera said.

The men got away with US$600, an iPhone Pro Max, two pairs of shoes, a pair of sandals and two purses. They then demanded the keys to her Mercedes Benz C200, registration number AGF 2457, which was parked outside.

"She was forced marched outside the house to open the gate and the suspects fled from the scene with the property using her vehicle," the spokesperson added.

Tinavapi walked to the road and alerted a Norton Urban patrol team which gave chase from Knowe towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Around the Somerby area, the suspects realised they were being followed.

"At Somerby area, the suspects noticed that they were about to be caught, they stopped, disembarked from the vehicle and ran away leaving the stolen property and took the cash only," Kohwera said.

Police recovered the Mercedes Benz, the pistol, shoes, sandals and the purses. The total value of property stolen was US$25 000, with US$23 600 recovered.

Mashonaland West police are now appealing for information to help identify and arrest the three suspects who are still on the run.

Inspector Kohwera also urged the public to be cautious about sharing personal plans.

"People are being advised not to divulge their plans to anyone as some are not honest and can share the information with criminals," he said.

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He further encouraged residents to keep contacts of their nearest police station "in case of emergency they can alert the Police for early attendance of scenes."

Investigations are ongoing.