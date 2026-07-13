Kenya: Unshakeable Faith - Why Kipyegon Is Unworried By Disappointing Result in Monaco

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11, 2026 - Three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon says she is not bothered by her disappointing result at Friday's Monaco Diamond League.

Kipyegon admits she was not in the best shape for the women's 3000m in which she finished fourth.

"It's part of the game. To lose is part of the game but at the same time, you know, it's good to accept defeat when you are not healthy. You need to be 100 per cent to compete with the best in the world but I am so happy I could still finish the race," the double world record holder said.

The 32-year-old crossed the finish line in 8:24.21, in a race won by fellow Kenyan, Agnes Ngetich, who clocked a world lead and personal best of 8:08.95.

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One would have to go back to 2014 to find the last time that Kipyegon ever failed to make the podium at a track event.

It was the 2014 African Championships in Marrakech, Morocco, where she timed 4:13.46 in the women's 1500m.

She also missed out on the podium at the 2017 World Cross Country Championships in Kampala, Uganda, clocking 32:49 to finish sixth in the senior women's 10km.

Since then, Kipyegon has gone from glory to glory, etching her name in history books as one of the greatest female athletes to put on a pair of spikes and step on the tartan.

Her blip in Monaco notwithstanding, the world 1500m champion is not done yet -- if her parting shot is anything to go by.

She said she will beat a tactical retreat during which she will resolve any health issues to enable her return with a bang.

"I have been battling a very bad injury and thank God I could still run. I have to go back home, get good treatment and see which one is next because I still have competition left. We are only in the middle of the season," she said.

Having been there and done that, achieved all there is to the game, none could fault the track queen for an occasional stain here and there.

If there's one favoured to bounce back from such a setback, then Faith Kipyegon would be on any bookmaker's list.