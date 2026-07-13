Zimbabwe: Teachers' Union Mobilizes Against Mnangagwa's Term Extension, Plans Parliament Protest

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has resolved to join a broader alliance of civic groups to resist Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3, warning that the changes threaten democratic protections.

At a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held Saturday, ARTUZ adopted a raft of resolutions aimed at defending constitutional rights, improving teachers' welfare, and responding to regional crises.

Foremost among them was a decision to align with the People's Coalition in what the union described as an active pushback against Zanu PF's mutilation of the country's constitution that will see President Emmerson Mnangagwa extend his term beyond 2028. The

The NEC said defending the Constitution would now be central to its political work, though it did not announce specific dates for action.

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The union also turned its attention to international solidarity, pledging practical support for the people of Cuba. In its resolution, ARTUZ condemned the "cruel and criminal blockade imposed by the United States government," arguing that Cuba had for decades deployed doctors, teachers and freedom fighters to assist communities around the world.

"The international community must not remain silent while Cubans are punished with this unjust blockade," the NEC stated.

ARTUZ is preparing to take its grievances to Parliament after resolving to organise a protest demanding that the Public Service Act be urgently amended to align with the 2013 Constitution. It questioned the speed with which Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill (CAB3), which President Mnangagwa assented to on July 7 was passed compared to long-standing public service reforms.

"We question why CAB3 was fast-tracked in a fortnight, while aligning the Public Service Act has been delayed for years," the union said.

ARTUZ is demanding that the Act explicitly guarantee the right to strike and collective bargaining.

On remuneration, the NEC said it would stage routine demonstrations at government offices until teachers earn a living wage of US$1,260 per month.

The union also responded to the plight of Zimbabweans returning from South Africa following outbreaks of xenophobic violence. ARTUZ announced a "Bridge to Belonging" campaign that will compile a database of returning teachers and learners and work to reintegrate them into schools without disruption.

The NEC said the package of resolutions reflects growing frustration among educators over delayed reforms, poor pay, and what it sees as a shrinking democratic space.