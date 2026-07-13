South Africa: Whistleblower's Evidence Puts IDAC Head Andrea Johnson Under Madlanga Commission Scrutiny

An email sent in the aftermath of an assault complaint against senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan has drawn advocate Andrea Johnson, now head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, into the Madlanga Commission's spotlight.

A whistleblower's decision to ignore an instruction to delete an email eight years ago has placed advocate Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), at the centre of explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

On Friday, 10 July, the commission turned its focus to Idac, hearing evidence that Johnson, then a senior prosecutor at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), allegedly funnelled the contents of a confidential criminal complaint to the very man it accused: Major-General Feroz Khan, then head of Operational Intelligence Support at Crime Intelligence.

The complaint was laid by Brigadier Lenora Phetlhe, who alleges that Khan assaulted and intimidated her during an altercation at Crime Intelligence headquarters on 26 June 2018. Her A1 statement was commissioned at Silverton Police Station the same day, and a J88 medical report before the commission allegedly recorded injuries she sustained in the confrontation.

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The commission heard evidence that Khan had access to Phetlhe's complaint before submitting his own warning statement, raising questions about whether he tailored his version of events.

'Why would you email something and then ask that it be deleted?'

A Crime Intelligence officer, testifying partially in camera as Witness O, told the commission that on 4...