South Africa: Inside the Premium Housing Revolution Happening in Cape Town CBD

The mean streets of the Mother City are getting a premium makeover and will be the hottest addresses in all the land, with the historic Golden Acre and new development, The Rockefeller, unlikely neighbours in premiumisation.

There is no time like the present - actually 14 July, when The Rockefeller opens its sales books for the remaining 60 units - if you were thinking of investing in Cape Town CBD residential property. Hell, if you can handle the service fees and are willing to live without a car, you could even make it your home.

It's the last bit about not having a car that another property development - the Acre - is banking on. The historic Golden Acre will drop the "Golden" and just be "the Acre" (with a lower-case "t", according to the developers' branding) when its redevelopment is complete.

The 301 long-term residential living apartments and 115 hybrid-living apartments are being pitched at medium to high income young professionals to live and work in the CBD without the burden of long commutes and inflated petrol bills.

Catch up: Inequality patterns haunt Cape Town Golden Acre revival January 23, 2026 These are the two ends of the Cape Town (CT) housing spectrum driving the market, staying in step with a broader premiumisation trend we're seeing across retail, as property developers and FMCG purveyors all chase the milk of the...