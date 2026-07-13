Tanzania: Zanzibar Tourist Arrivals Rise 3.1% in June

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR recorded 69,605 tourist arrivals in June this year, a 3.1 per cent increase compared with 67,496 visitors received during the same month in 2025, reflecting the islands' continued growth as one of the country's leading tourism destinations.

The latest figures released by the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism also show a sharp 73.4 per cent increase from the 40,151 visitors recorded in May 2026, signaling a strong rebound in tourism activity as the peak travel season gathers pace.

According to statistics released by Commission statistician Hassan Ameir Vuai, Europe remained Zanzibar's largest source market, contributing 43,105 visitors, equivalent to 61.9 per cent of total arrivals.

Africa ranked second with 13,418 visitors (19.3 per cent), followed by Asia with 6,585 visitors (9.5 per cent). The Americas accounted for 5,443 visitors (7.8 per cent), while Oceania contributed 1,042 visitors, representing 1.5 per cent of total arrivals.

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The report further shows that 37,073 visitors, or 53.3 per cent, were male, while 32,532, equivalent to 46.7 per cent, were female

Air transport remained the main gateway to the islands, with 62,697 visitors (90.1 per cent) arriving through airports, while 6,908 tourists (9.9 per cent) entered via seaports.

Leisure tourism continued to dominate, with 99.2 per cent of visitors travelling to Zanzibar for holidays. About 0.6 per cent visited friends and relatives, while the remaining 0.2 per cent travelled for business, meetings and other social activities.

The average length of stay during the month was eight days.

Tourism stakeholder Dr Stela Ngoma attributed the increase in visitor numbers to continued improvements in tourism infrastructure, particularly airport facilities and transport services linking Zanzibar with mainland Tanzania and international destinations.

She said the improvements have enhanced travel convenience and strengthened Zanzibar's competitiveness as a preferred holiday destination.

"Better infrastructure and improved transport services have made travelling to Zanzibar easier, increasing tourists' confidence in choosing the islands for their holidays," she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Abdurahamini Mwinyi Pembe of the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation said the destination continued to provide reliable health services for visitors.

He said 24 tourists experienced minor health problems, mainly common fevers, during June and were treated at Lumumba Hospital.

"All the patients recovered and resumed their normal activities, demonstrating the availability of prompt and efficient healthcare services for visitors," he said.

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Tourism stakeholders expressed optimism that continued government investment in infrastructure, transport services and the overall business environment will sustain the sector's positive momentum.

They said increased tourist arrivals will continue to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and boost foreign exchange earnings and government revenue, reinforcing tourism's position as one of Zanzibar's leading economic sectors.