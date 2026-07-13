Mozambique: Two More Mozambican Nationals Killed in Xenophobic Attacks

Maputo — Two more Mozambican nationals have lost their lives following xenophobic attacks committed by South African citizens against black Africans.

A statement released by the government's press office (GABINFO) points out that the victims were killed last Wednesday night in the city of Germiston, in South African province of Gauteng.

"The situation is being monitored by the Consulate General in Johannesburg, which is maintaining contact with the victims' families and taking steps to provide consular assistance to the hospitalized citizens and support the process of repatriating the bodies", reads the statement.

According to the document, citing South African authorities, 38 Mozambican citizens were forced to leave their homes in the city of Germiston following raids carried out by anti-immigrant groups.

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"The victims will be referred to the High Commission of Mozambique in Pretoria, where they will receive assistance and arrangements will be made for their eventual repatriation", adds the document.

In total, authorities have reported the deaths of nine Mozambican citizens in the current wave of xenophobic attacks.

The remains of the first seven victims have been repatriated. They were all from the southern Mozambican province of Gaza province. The remains have been returned to the districts of Majaquaze, Chókwè, Chigubo and Limpopo.

Since April, various South African nationals have been carrying out anti-migrant protests against Africans, including Mozambicans. The focus of these xenophobic acts, which have been recurring, has been black Africans. Discrimination against foreign nationals has also been leading to looting, displacement, harassment, and deadly riots, in informal settlements.

According to official data, approximately 300,000 Mozambican citizens live in South Africa. Over 1300 citizens were repatriated, after being victims of xenophobia, in addition to 6,156 Malawians who entered the country in transit after being affected by the same violence.