Mozambique: Production From Gaza May Replace Imports From South Africa - Minister of Agriculture

Chókwè (Mozambique), 12 Jul (AIM) - Mozambican Minister of Agriculture, Roberto Albino, believes that the southern province of Gaza has capacity to produce huge quantities of vegetables, replacing imports coming from neighboring South Africa.

"We want to make a commitment with all stakeholders to a vigorous drive toward fully replacing imports of potatoes, tomatoes, cabbage, and onions", the minister said, during his working visit to the company Massingir Valley Farms, where he met producers and seed companies in Macarretane.

In Massingir district, Roberto Albino highlighted the recovery of Massingir Valley Farms, which resumed production on approximately two thousand hectares following losses caused by floods.

"We were very impressed because they suffered greatly from the floods yet have already recovered. They demonstrated great resilience and commitment to recovery. We need more than just patching up breaches. We need robust reconstruction that can withstand potential future floods", he said.

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In Guijá district, the minister expressed satisfaction with the results of seed distribution to farmers affected by the floods.

"What we saw in the field shows that the producers made good use of the support received, and we are going to have a very promising second season," he stated.

Albino also visited bean seed production fields and stated that Guijá has the potential to establish itself as a center of excellence for maize and bean seed production.

According to the minister, all farmers affected by the floods who had been previously identified would be included in the government program.

Regarding the Chókwè and Lower Limpopo irrigation schemes, he assured that the government is working to ensure irrigation capabilities for the 2026/2027 agricultural season while the reconstruction of infrastructure continues.

The visit was aimed at assessing the productive capacity of the region, which has been affected by various adversities, especially floods.