Somalia: AUSSOM Commander Inspects Security At Jowhar Airport Amid Al-Shabaab Threat

Mogadishu — The commander of Sector 5 of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Brig. Gen. Michel Ndenzako, visited key facilities at Jowhar Airport on Friday to assess security conditions and strengthen measures to protect personnel and critical infrastructure, the mission said.

During the inspection, Ndenzako toured the Sector 5 headquarters and ordered the repair of defensive trenches along the airport's runway to reinforce the facility's perimeter security and enhance the safety of operations.

He also directed troops to intensify security patrols, improve rapid response capabilities and strengthen the protection of sensitive airport infrastructure, according to AUSSOM.

Addressing soldiers stationed at the airport, Ndenzako urged them to maintain a high level of vigilance and operational readiness to counter threats posed by the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab and other armed groups.

The inspection forms part of AUSSOM's broader efforts to bolster force protection, secure strategic installations and maintain a stable security environment to support peace and stabilization operations in Somalia.