East Africa: Somalia, Egypt FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties, Horn of Africa, Reject Recognition of Somaliland

12 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali Dhaay held a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, with a particular focus on the Horn of Africa, Somalia's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, Dhaay thanked Egypt for its continued political, development and security support to Somalia, reaffirming Mogadishu's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the shared interests of the two countries.

For his part, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and national institutions, the statement said.

The Egyptian foreign minister also reaffirmed Cairo's opposition to any attempt by Israel to recognize Somalia's northern regions as an independent state, describing such a move as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The phone call comes amid continued regional tensions and growing diplomatic focus on security and political developments in the Horn of Africa.

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