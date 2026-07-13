Nigeria: Protesters Storm Och'idoma Palace With Corpses As Gunmen Kill 10 in Benue

Angry protesters on Sunday stormed the palace of the paramount ruler of the Idoma Nation, the Och'Idoma, His Royal Majesty Agabaidu Elaigwu John Odogbo, carrying the corpses of victims following fresh attacks by suspected herdsmen that reportedly claimed at least 10 lives in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attacks were said to have occurred in two separate communities within the local government area.

A security source told our correspondent that the first attack took place on Saturday at Akpachi village in Ugboju, where two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the second attack occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday when armed assailants invaded Otukpo Nobi village, killing no fewer than eight residents while they were asleep.

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Enraged by the killings, youths reportedly carried the victims' corpses to the Och'Idoma Palace to register their grievances and demand urgent action from the Benue State Government, the federal government and security agencies to halt the persistent bloodshed in Benue South.

Sources linked the attacks to alleged reprisals following the June 26 killing of the Benue State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ardo Risku Mohammed, and his associate, Yakubu Isah, who were attacked while returning from a peace meeting in Ohimini Local Government Area.

Police had earlier confirmed the arrest of 17 suspects in connection with the killing of the MACBAN chairman.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Udeme Edet, declined to confirm the latest incident, responding only, "Noted please."

Further details are expected as investigations continue.