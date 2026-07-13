Namibia: EU Pumps N$127 Million Into Namibia's Democracy Drive

12 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The parliament, the National Planning Commission and the European Union have concluded the six-year Enhancing Participatory Democracy in Namibia programme, which has invested €6 million (about N$127 million) in strengthening democratic governance, parliamentary oversight and citizen participation.

Implemented since August 2020 and inherited by Namibia's eighth parliament in March 2025, the programme strengthened cooperation between the parliament, the government and civil society organisations, promoting improved oversight, inclusive policymaking, and public participation.

National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Friday said democracy thrives when institutions work together and citizens have meaningful opportunities to participate in public affairs.

The parliament, the National Planning Commission and the European Union have concluded the six-year Enhancing Participatory Democracy in Namibia programme, which has invested €6 million (about N$127 million) in strengthening democratic governance, parliamentary oversight and citizen participation.

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Implemented since August 2020 and inherited by Namibia's eighth parliament in March 2025, the programme strengthened cooperation between the parliament, the government and civil society organisations, promoting improved oversight, inclusive policymaking, and public participation.

National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Friday said democracy thrives when institutions work together and citizens have meaningful opportunities to participate in public affairs.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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