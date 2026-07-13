Nigeria: INEC Extends Deadline for Parties to Submit Candidates

12 July 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ezekiel Oyero

"The decision to extend was based on an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, on behalf of political parties who were unable to upload the names and personal particulars of their candidates within the scheduled timeline," the statement said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for political parties to submit the list of their candidates for next year's presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed Harun, INEC said the deadline has been extended from Saturday, 11 July, to Tuesday, 14 July, midnight.

"The decision to extend was based on an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, on behalf of political parties who were unable to upload the names and personal particulars of their candidates within the scheduled timeline," the statement said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Haruna said it is committed to ensuring inclusivity in its practices, while acting within the auspices of the Electoral Act.

He therefore called on political parties to take advantage of the extended period to ensure that all necessary details are uploaded before the expiration date.

Timeline of activities

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the commission had earlier adjusted its timetable for the 2027 general elections.

In the revised timetable, INEC asked political parties to conduct their primary elections between 23 April and 30 May.

It also extended the deadline for submitting membership registers from 21 April to 10 May.

INEC has scheduled the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for 16 January 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will be held on 6 February 2027.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.