Nigeria: INEC Extends Deadline for Parties to Submit Candidates

"The decision to extend was based on an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, on behalf of political parties who were unable to upload the names and personal particulars of their candidates within the scheduled timeline," the statement said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for political parties to submit the list of their candidates for next year's presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mohammed Harun, INEC said the deadline has been extended from Saturday, 11 July, to Tuesday, 14 July, midnight.

"The decision to extend was based on an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, on behalf of political parties who were unable to upload the names and personal particulars of their candidates within the scheduled timeline," the statement said.

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Mr Haruna said it is committed to ensuring inclusivity in its practices, while acting within the auspices of the Electoral Act.

He therefore called on political parties to take advantage of the extended period to ensure that all necessary details are uploaded before the expiration date.

Timeline of activities

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the commission had earlier adjusted its timetable for the 2027 general elections.

In the revised timetable, INEC asked political parties to conduct their primary elections between 23 April and 30 May.

It also extended the deadline for submitting membership registers from 21 April to 10 May.

INEC has scheduled the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for 16 January 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will be held on 6 February 2027.