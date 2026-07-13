Nigeria Has Highest Number of Private Jets in Africa - Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed that Nigeria currently has the largest fleet of private jets in Africa, describing the development as an opportunity to deepen partnerships with global aircraft manufacturers and expand the country's aviation industry.

Keyamo made the disclosure on Saturday in Montréal, Canada, during the Federal Government's strategic engagement with leading aircraft manufacturers following a working visit to Bombardier's Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre.

According to a statement by the Minister's Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, the visit concluded a series of engagements with four major aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) -- Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and Bombardier -- aimed at improving Nigerian airlines' access to modern aircraft, financing and technical support.

The minister said Nigeria's growing business aviation market makes the country a significant player in the global aviation industry.

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"Nigeria has the highest number of private jets in Africa. That is a huge market, and we want to leverage that strength to build stronger relationships with manufacturers, create opportunities for our operators and support the overall growth of our aviation industry," Keyamo said.

He said the Federal Government's objective was to connect Nigerian operators directly with aircraft manufacturers to modernise fleets, improve safety standards, enhance operational efficiency and promote sustainable growth in the aviation sector.

"Our objective has always been clear -- to connect Nigerian operators directly with the world's leading aircraft manufacturers and create opportunities that will strengthen indigenous capacity, modernise our fleets, improve safety, enhance operational efficiency and ensure the long-term sustainability of our aviation industry," he said.

The delegation included the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo; Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku; Nigeria's Representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Engr. Mahmoud Sani Ben-Tukur, and other government officials and industry stakeholders.

During the visit, the delegation toured Bombardier's manufacturing and completion facilities and received presentations on aircraft maintenance systems, pilot and technical training, digital technologies, aftermarket services and aircraft acquisition solutions.

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Bombardier, a leading manufacturer of business aircraft, produces the Challenger and Global series of executive jets and provides aircraft completion, maintenance, training and support services.

The Federal Government said the engagement would create opportunities in fleet modernisation, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, engineering support, aviation training, technical capacity development and aerospace technology transfer.

It added that the initiative aligns with ongoing reforms to encourage Nigerian operators to acquire newer, safer and more fuel-efficient aircraft while strengthening partnerships with manufacturers, financiers and aircraft lessors.

The government said the engagements with Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and Bombardier reflect the Tinubu administration's commitment to repositioning Nigeria as Africa's preferred aviation hub through global partnerships, private-sector collaboration and sustainable reforms.