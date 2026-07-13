Somalia Moving Towards Industrial Development, PM Says

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the headquarters of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, describing the project as part of the government's efforts to strengthen key state institutions and promote economic growth.

Speaking at the ceremony in Mogadishu, Barre said the ministry plays a central role in driving Somalia's economic development by supporting trade, expanding domestic production, attracting investment and improving the business environment.

The prime minister noted that the ministry's headquarters, which has stood for about 50 years, had fallen into disrepair, making its renovation an important step toward modernising public infrastructure.

"The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is one of the backbone institutions of the nation and serves as the gateway for trade and the development of domestic production," Barre said.

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He said the federal government remains committed to upgrading public institutions to improve services and create greater opportunities for trade and investment.

Barre added that Somalia was moving towards greater industrial development and increased production, expressing optimism that new factories backed by both Somali and foreign investors would soon be established in the country.

The prime minister also commended Minister of Commerce and Industry Jamaal Mohamed Hassan for overseeing the reconstruction project, describing it as an important initiative to strengthen the ministry's capacity and improve the services it provides to the public.