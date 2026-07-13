Somalia, Türkiye Discuss Expanding Cooperation On Women and Social Services

12 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Islamabad — Somalia's Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, held talks with Türkiye's Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, on the sidelines of a meeting of women ministers from Islamic countries in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

The meeting brought together the two ministers as part of a wider conference attended by senior officials and delegations from member states of the Islamic world.

According to Somalia's Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development, the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in women's empowerment, child welfare, social protection services and institutional capacity building for agencies serving families and vulnerable communities.

The ministers also explored ways to establish sustained collaboration through technical training, the exchange of expertise and joint programmes aimed at improving services for women, children and other vulnerable groups.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation and begin preparations for a memorandum of understanding covering priority areas, including women's development, child protection and social services, such as citizen support and assistance helplines.

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