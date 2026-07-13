Algeria: President Tebboune Offers Condolences On Death of Qatar's Former Emir

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent on Sunday a message of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the brotherly State of Qatar, following the death of the former Emir, the Father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"Following this grave loss and painful tragedy,

I extend to Your Highness my most sincere condolences, solidarity and heartfelt feelings of consolation, and through you, to the noble bereaved family, which has been afflicted by the loss of one of the great builders of the brotherly State of Qatar, and an Arab leader recognized for his wisdom and for all he offered to Arab causes, asking Almighty Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and to inspire in you beautiful patience and solace," the text of the condolence message read.

The President of the Republic added:

"The late Sheikh had a special relationship with Algeria, which he loved and which reciprocated the same noble feeling, as he wove strong bonds with it through his blessed private visits, which he had long accustomed us to.

May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Hamad, accept him among the righteous and welcome him into His Paradise...

Indeed we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return."