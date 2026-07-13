South Africa: Do Not Take the Law Into Your Own Hands - IMC On Migration

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration has strongly condemned illegal actions by isolated groups conducting identity checks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

This after reports that groups were conducting searches in homes and businesses that are suspected to be housing undocumented migrants.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, IMC Chairperson and Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi noted that although South Africans remain within their right to protest against irregular migration, criminality will not be tolerated.

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"This is illegal, and members of the community who are part of these activities are warned to refrain from such conduct.

"Government reiterates that the management of immigration, border management, deportation and facilitated repatriation is the exclusive responsibility of the State, and no individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands or to intimidate, threaten or unlawfully remove any person from any community," Kubayi said in Pretoria.

The Minister emphasised that law enforcement is primed to take action.

"Our law enforcement authorities will not hesitate to act against those who continue to conduct these unlawful searches and identity checks," she added.

Related to this, Kubayi said law enforcement has, as of 8 July 2026, opened some 205 cases with 350 suspected persons arrested.

"[Some] 69 cases were pending investigation, and 112 cases were on the court roll in relation to incidents linked to unlawful conduct, intimidation, incitement and related offences.

"Government will continue to act firmly against criminality, vigilantism, public violence, intimidation, discrimination and any attempts to conduct informal enforcement of immigration-related concerns," she assured.

Repatriation and deportation

Government is continuing work to facilitate the return of foreign nationals to their home countries guided by the Five-Point Plan on managing migration which is sensitive to the concerns of South Africans while respecting the principles of human rights and dignity.

"We have seen a tremendous increase in the number of foreign nationals that have either been deported or repatriated. To date [close of business 11 July 20206], a total of 53 449 foreign nationals have been processed for deportation and repatriation, which is dominated by Malawians, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

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"In addition to the repatriation, the normal immigration deportation processes continued. For the month of June 2026, a total 4898 [Malawi - 1929; Zimbabwe - 1384; Mozambique - 1200; Lesotho - 342] were deported, and lastly, for the period 14 June 2026 to 8 July 2026, a total of 2801 [Malawi - 910; Zimbabwe - 903; Mozambique - 755; Lesotho - 187] were deported," Kubayi reported.