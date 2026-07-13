Nigeria: Dangote Cracks Down On Illegal Haulage, Offers N500,000 Reward for Whistleblowers

Dangote Industries Limited has intensified efforts to combat illegal haulage activities involving its trucks by unveiling a public whistleblowing initiative that offers a cash reward to individuals who provide credible information leading to the arrest of offenders or the interception of unauthorized goods and transportation of persons.

The company said the initiative, which will reward whistleblowers with N500,00.00 cash award, forms part of its broader commitment to protect the integrity of its logistics operations and eliminate the activities of unscrupulous individuals who illegally use Dangote-branded trucks to transport unauthorized goods.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the management urged members of the public to support the campaign by reporting any suspected cases of illegal haulage involving Dangote trucks, stressing that only specifically approved products are permitted to be transported by vehicles belonging to its various subsidiaries.

According to the company, Dangote Cement trucks are authorized to carry only cement, limestone, high-grade gypsum, coal, and clinker, while Dangote Sugar Refinery trucks are restricted to transporting sugar products. Trucks belonging to NASCON Allied Industries are expected to carry Dangote Salt and DanQ Seasoning products, while Dangote Packaging vehicles are designated for bags and packaging materials.

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Similarly, trucks operated by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals are permitted to transport polypropylene products, while vehicles operated by Dangote Fertiliser Limited are authorized to haul urea fertilizer.

The company warned that any Dangote truck found transporting unauthorized goods would be treated as involved in illegal haulage activities, adding that both the drivers and the owners of such goods risk arrest, confiscation of the cargo, and prosecution under applicable laws.

"Anyone with verifiable information that leads to the arrest of persons involved in illegal haulage activities or the recovery of unauthorized goods transported on Dangote trucks will receive a cash reward of Five Hundred Thousand Naira," the company stated.

To aid investigations and enforcement efforts, the management of Dangote Group advised whistleblowers to provide detailed information when making reports. These include the truck type, registration plate number, cab number, location of the vehicle, description of the goods being transported, colour of the truck, and, where possible, photographs of the vehicle and cargo.

The company has therefore established dedicated hotlines across its operations to receive reports relating to illegal haulage activities. Members of the public can report incidents involving trucks operating from the Obajana, Okpella, and Gboko plants via dedicated telephone lines.

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The Company stated that law enforcement agencies, including the Police, have been authorized to arrest any driver found using company trucks for unauthorized commercial haulage.

It reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against logistics-related fraud and called on the public to join hands with it in safeguarding legitimate business activities by exposing illegal operators.

Dangote Group emphasized that the initiative is designed not only to protect company assets and operations but also to strengthen transparency, accountability and compliance across its nationwide logistics network.

"Public cooperation remains critical in our efforts to eradicate illegal haulage activities. We encourage anyone with credible information to come forward and help us maintain the integrity of our transportation system," the statement added.

The company reaffirmed that all reports would support ongoing efforts to protect the Dangote brand, promote lawful business practices and ensure that offenders are brought to justice.