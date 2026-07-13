Nigeria: Shettima's Retention Signals APC's Strength in North, Youth Parliament Declares

The APC Youth Parliament has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to retain vice president Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 general elections will strengthen the ruling party's chances of victory, particularly in the North-East and the Northern region.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Sunday, the chairman of the APC Youth Parliament, Mr. Kabiru Garba Kobi, described the decision as strategic and timely, saying it reflected President Tinubu's confidence in the Vice President's leadership and contributions to the administration.

According to Kobi, the continued Tinubu/Shettima partnership aligns with the aspirations of many people in the North-East, adding that it would further consolidate the APC's support base ahead of the 2027 elections.

"This is a clear indication that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is well-positioned for re-election. Many people across the North-East and the North had keenly awaited the President's decision, and the retention of Shettima has strengthened confidence in the party," he said.

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Kobi attributed Shettima's retention to his loyalty, competence, patience, dedication and commitment to national development, noting that the Vice President had continued to support the President in advancing the administration's programmes.

He said the responsibility now rests on party members and support groups to mobilise voters and campaign vigorously for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

"We support Vice President Shettima because we believe he is committed to the progress of the North and Nigeria as a whole. We will continue to give him our full support and work towards the success of the APC in 2027," he stated.

The APC Youth Parliament chairman maintained that youths and other stakeholders in the North-East regard Shettima as a dependable leader and pledged the group's commitment to mobilising support for the party across the region.

He expressed optimism that the Tinubu/Shettima administration, if re-elected, would sustain ongoing reforms, accelerate national development and create more opportunities for young people and women.

Kobi also urged APC stakeholders to remain united and focused on strengthening the party while supporting programmes aimed at improving governance and addressing the country's socio-economic challenges.

The group congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his retention as running mate and called on him to sustain his efforts toward national development.

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It described the Vice President as a patriotic and visionary leader whose humility, resilience and dedication continue to inspire young Nigerians, expressing confidence that he would play a vital role in mobilising support for President Tinubu across the Northern region.