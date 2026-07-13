South Africa: Villagers Build Own Bridge to Reach Clinic - South African News Briefs - July 13, 2026

Limpopo Villagers Build Unsafe Bridge to Reach Clinic

Residents of Mafarafara village near Burgersfort in Limpopo have built a makeshift bridge across the Tubatse River to access the Ga-Taung Clinic after years of waiting for the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality to provide a safe crossing, reports EWN. Constructed from wooden logs, corrugated iron sheets and sticks, the bridge is unstable but considered safer than swimming across the river, which many residents have long been forced to do. Builders charge R20 for two crossings to maintain the structure and earn a living. The municipality has said that plans to improve rural access have been escalated to the provincial government.

Inquest Into Anele Tembe's Death Begins

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An inquest into the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe begins at the Cape Town Magistrates' Court, reports EWN. This comes more than five years after she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel. The hearing follows a News24 visual investigation reconstructing her final hours with her fiancé, rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, using CCTV footage and other evidence. Tembe's death was previously ruled a suicide; however, her family has disputed the finding. The three-day inquest will hear testimony from six witnesses to determine whether anyone can be held responsible.

'Cat' Matlala's Plea Deal Fate in Court

Alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala returns to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, reports EWN. The court has rejected his plea agreement, which proposed an effective eight-year prison sentence. The court instead proposed an effective 12-year prison term. It described Matlala as the mastermind behind the fraudulent R228.6 million SAPS health and wellness tender. Matlala's legal team and the National Prosecuting Authority will decide whether to accept the revised sentence, which would allow him to become a State witness, or proceed to trial, in which case his affidavit implicating senior police officials will be excluded from the case.

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