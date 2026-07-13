Africa: Watchdog Pushes for Political Finance Reforms As Africa Marks Anti-Corruption Day

TRANSPARENCY International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has called for stricter political finance laws and faster anti-corruption action as Zimbabwe joined the continent to mark Africa Anti-Corruption Day over the weekend.

This year's theme, "Scaling Up the Promotion of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Actions Across Africa,"calls for moving beyond commitments to concrete results, TIZ said.

The organisation warned that corruption continues to undermine development, weaken institutions, erode public trust, and divert resources from essential services. As African countries pursue Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stronger integrity systems are critical for resilient institutions.

TIZ identified money in politics as a growing threat. It said limited disclosure of campaign funding, weak oversight and poor enforcement enable corruption, state capture and misuse of public resources.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Transparency in political finance is not merely an electoral issue; it is central to safeguarding democracy," the statement read.

TIZ welcomed continental progress on UNCAC Resolution 11/7 and the AU Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption. It urged governments to improve disclosure of campaign financing and empower independent oversight bodies.

Locally, TIZ welcomed the gazetting of the Whistleblowers and Witness Protection Bill, 2026, and urged Parliament to prioritise its passage. The law, it said, would protect those who report corruption and boost citizen participation in accountability.

While noting gains in public procurement reforms and stronger anti-corruption institutions, TIZ said enforcement, institutional independence, transparency in public resource management, and citizen participation still need work.

Ahead of the next National Anti-Corruption Strategy, TIZ called on government, Parliament, political parties, the private sector, oversight bodies and citizens to deepen reforms, uphold integrity, and reject corruption.