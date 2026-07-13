Nigeria: Govt Arrests Two Suspected Illegal Miners, Shuts Osun Mining Site

According to the federal government, the suspects are assisting investigators to identify the sponsors of the illegal mining operation as authorities intensify efforts to curb unlawful mineral exploitation.

The Federal Government has arrested two suspected illegal miners and shut down an illegal mining site in Osun State as part of its ongoing crackdown on unlawful mineral exploitation.

The operation, carried out by officials of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in collaboration with security agencies, targeted illegal artisanal mining camps at Ileki-Ijesa along the Ile-Ife-Ilesa Road.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday by the minister's Special Assistant on Media, Lara Owoeye-Wise, said the operation followed credible intelligence on the activities of illegal miners operating in the area.

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The two suspects, identified as Danladi Isa and Musa Kabiru, both in their twenties, were described as casual workers.

According to the ministry, the suspects are cooperating with investigators and providing information that could lead to the arrest of those financing and coordinating the illegal mining activities.

The statement said members of the Solid Minerals Task Force stormed the site after receiving a tip-off.

Although several suspects fled into nearby bushes on sighting the enforcement team, two suspects were arrested, while mining equipment and tools used for the illegal operations were confiscated.

The enforcement team also dismantled the miners' operational camps and sealed the site in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act.

Equipment recovered

Items recovered during the raid include two motorcycles, pumping machines, Lister generators, mineral-washing equipment, large hose pipes, gold-trapping carpets, cutlasses, and other mining implements allegedly used in illegal mining activities.

The South-west Zonal Mines Officer, Ajibade Ganiyu, who led the operation, said the raid forms part of the government's sustained efforts to enforce mining regulations, protect the environment and preserve the country's mineral resources.

He said the ministry would continue surveillance and enforcement operations across the South-west and other parts of the country to eliminate illegal mining and restore order to the sector.

Also speaking, the Osun State Mines Officer, Wasiu Adeboye, warned that illegal miners and their sponsors would continue to face the full weight of the law.

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"This enforcement exercise sends a clear message that illegal mining will no longer be tolerated. Sponsors, financiers and perpetrators of these unlawful activities should know that they will continue to face the full weight of the law," he said.

Government vows sustained crackdown

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said the Tinubu administration has made sanitising the mining sector a national priority through stronger enforcement, intelligence gathering, regulatory reforms and community engagement.

He said the establishment of the Mining Marshals has significantly strengthened enforcement efforts across the country.

According to the minister, more than 300 illegal miners have been arrested, while over 150 suspects, including foreign nationals, are currently being prosecuted. Several illegal mining sites have also been shut down nationwide.

Mr Alake said the ongoing enforcement operations are part of a broader strategy to ensure Nigeria's mineral resources are exploited legally, transparently and in ways that benefit the country's economy.

He added that Nigeria's campaign against illegal mining also reflects broader continental efforts to promote responsible mineral governance and curb the illicit exploitation of Africa's critical mineral resources.

The minister appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups and residents of mining communities to support government efforts by reporting illegal mining activities and refusing to harbour offenders.