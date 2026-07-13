Nigeria: NBA Calls for Reform of Criminal Justice System to Win War Against Insecurity

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gboko Branch, has said for the country to win the war against insecurity, the criminal justice system must be reformed to gain public confidence.

In a communique issued by the chairman and secretary drafting committee of the branch 2026 law week, B.B. Nyam and J.K. Ude, the association expressed deep concern over the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

The communique called for security sector reform to make the Nigerian security to be proactive as against the current reactive approach, stating that it can be achieved by strengthening intelligence gathering and information sharing among security agencies, expanding the use of digital surveillance, geospatial intelligence, forensic science and data analytics; modernising security equpment, modernising operational infrastructure; improving the welfare, training and professional development of security personnel and institutionalising strong armed forces, the Nigeria Police Force, intelligence agencies, immigration service, customs, civil defence and other relevant institutions.

The NBA also suggested inclusive economic development, explaining that communities that enjoy meaningful employment, access to education, entrepreneurship opportunities, and social mobility are significantly less vulnerable to criminal recruitment and violent extremism.

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The communique urged the Government to expand government youth employment programs, technical and vocational education, digital innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. "Agricultural" value chains, small and medium-sized enterprises, infrastructure development and financial inclusion should similarly receive attention"

"The Govern"e"t should strengthen community policing initiatives within the constitutional and legal frameworks; traditional conflict resolution institutions; collaboration with religious and traditional leaders; civic education on peace building and national unity; a mechanism for early warning and rapid conflict prevention; and public confidence in law enforcement institutions"

"There can be no sustainable security without strong institutions. The Government, all tiers, strengthen transparency in security expenditure; put anti-corruption measures in place across public institutions; initiate independent oversight mechanisms; ensure public sector accountability; evidence-based policy making and institutional professionalism"

"Our nation's diversity needs to be managed through justice, inclusion, equality before the law and respect for constitutional values", the communiqué said.