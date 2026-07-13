Sudan, UN Discuss Expanding Health and Humanitarian Response

Khartoum, July 12, 2026 (SUNA) - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ali Babiker Sayed Ahmed, met on Sunday with Rosaria Bruno, UN Deputy Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, in the presence of senior Ministry officials, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Health and humanitarian partners.

The meeting reviewed mechanisms to expand interventions aimed at responding to the cholera outbreak, with a focus on strengthening prevention and control efforts and improving access to life-saving health services in affected areas, particularly in priority states.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of integrating health and humanitarian interventions and enhancing coordination to ensure the delivery of health services and humanitarian assistance to all affected populations across Sudan, thereby strengthening the resilience of the health system and addressing growing humanitarian needs.

Dr. Ali Babiker Sayed Ahmed reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to working closely with the United Nations and humanitarian partners and to providing an enabling environment for coordinated efforts to ensure an effective and equitable response that reaches all citizens without exception.

For her part, Rosaria Bruno reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to continuing its support for Sudan's health sector and strengthening its partnership with the Ministry of Health to expand health and humanitarian interventions and ensure they reach all areas in line with national priorities and identified needs.