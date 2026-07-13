Sudan Declares Monday Day of National Mourning for the Passing of Qatar's Father Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani

13 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, July 12, 2026 (SUNA) - Ministry of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism announced that the government has declared Monday, July 13, 2026, a day of official national mourning following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father and former Emir of the State of Qatar.

The Ministry said the decision was taken as an expression of grief over the late leader's passing and in solidarity with the leadership and people of the sisterly State of Qatar.

It added that the declaration reflects Sudan's appreciation for the late Father Emir's stature, recognition of his contributions and legacy, and respect for the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Sudan and Qatar.

The Ministry also conveyed the condolences of the Government and people of Sudan to the leadership and people of Qatar, as well as to the late Sheikh Hamad's family, praying that Allah grant him His vast mercy and bless his family with patience and solace.

Read the original article on SNA.

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