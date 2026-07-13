Ethiopia Deepens Saudi Diplomatic Engagement As Nearly 2,000 Citizens Benefit From Royal Amnesty

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it remains actively engaged with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on issues affecting Ethiopian nationals in the Gulf nation, including citizens facing legal proceedings and judicial measures.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the Ministry reaffirmed that the Government of Ethiopia places the highest priority on the welfare, protection, and consular assistance of its citizens living abroad.

The Ministry said Ethiopia has continued to engage the Saudi government at the highest diplomatic levels while its Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah maintain regular communication with the relevant Saudi authorities.

These efforts are focused on securing humanitarian consideration, ensuring access to consular services, and pursuing appropriate remedies for Ethiopian nationals facing difficult circumstances.

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The statement noted that the sustained diplomatic and consular engagement has produced significant humanitarian results.

A total of 1,971 Ethiopian nationals have so far benefited from royal amnesties granted by the Saudi authorities, with the Ethiopian government already facilitating their repatriation.

The Ministry described the humanitarian outcome as a testament to the strong bilateral relations and constructive cooperation that Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia have built over the years, particularly in the areas of consular affairs and humanitarian engagement.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting Ethiopian citizens abroad, the Ministry said it will continue to utilize all available diplomatic and consular channels to safeguard the rights, interests, and welfare of Ethiopians overseas while maintaining close and constructive engagement with the relevant Saudi authorities on the remaining matters concerning its nationals.