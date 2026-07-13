Ethiopia: Benin President Romuald Wadagni Arrives in Ethiopia for Official Working Visit

13 July 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Romuald Wadagni of Benin, in the early hours of this morning, arrived in Addis Ababa for an official working visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Benin.

The Beninese leader was welcomed upon his arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister, Temesgen Truneh and other senior government officials.

Following the reception, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen shared a message on social media, describing it as a distinct honor to welcome President Wadagni to Ethiopia.

He portrayed Ethiopia as the cradle of humanity, a land of ancient civilizations, and a nation whose rich history embodies resilience, dignity, and renewal.

The Deputy PM expressed confidence that the visit would be both productive and memorable, providing fresh momentum to the longstanding friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between Ethiopia and Benin.

He added that the visit is expected to deepen bilateral engagement and advance mutually beneficial collaboration, reinforcing the shared commitment of the two African nations to stronger diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people ties.

Read the original article on ENA.

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