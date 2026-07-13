Tanzania Orders a Steel Plant to Halt Operations Over Environmental Violations

Dar es Salaam — A steel manufacturing factory in Mkuranga District, Coast Region, has been ordered to suspend operations indefinitely after government inspectors uncovered serious environmental violations and discovered unused bullets inside the premises during a surprise inspection.

The Deputy Minister in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Reuben Kwagilwa, ordered the immediate closure of Hangjin Steel Tanzania Limited, located in Kisenvule, after the inspection revealed the factory was operating without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate issued by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

Mr Kwagilwa said inspectors also found the company discharging waste oil, untreated wastewater and hazardous waste outside its production area, posing a serious threat to public health and the surrounding environment.

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The inspection took a dramatic turn when officials discovered a bucket containing unused bullets inside the factory, prompting security concerns.

"We have found these unused bullets here, but we do not know how many are in the factory or what they were intended for. The Officer Commanding District (OCD) is present, and I direct the police to conduct a thorough investigation to establish their source, quantity and intended use in accordance with security procedures," Mr Kwagilwa said.

He expressed concern over the gravity of the findings and questioned why the environmental violations had persisted for a long period without decisive action.

Officials from NEMC explained that the council had repeatedly attempted to inspect the factory but was denied entry by the company's management. They added that the management had also failed to cooperate despite being summoned to NEMC offices on several occasions.

Following the findings, the Deputy Minister directed that all production activities at the factory cease immediately until the company complies with all environmental requirements set by NEMC and obtains the necessary legal approvals.

"The government will not tolerate investors who violate environmental laws or endanger public safety, insisting that protecting the environment remains a national priority for safeguarding both present and future generations," he said.