Tanzania: Football Legends Urge Samatta to Reconsider Taifa Stars Retirement

Dar es Salaam — FORMER Taifa Stars internationals Steven Nemes and Bakari Malima have urged captain Mbwana Samatta to reconsider his decision to retire from international football, saying his experience will be crucial as Tanzania prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Samatta announced his retirement this week, bringing to an end of a 15-year international career during which he captained the Taifa Stars for a decade.

Former Taifa Stars and Simba SC goalkeeper Steven Nemes described the timing of the decision as unfortunate and called on the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and other football stakeholders to persuade the striker to remain with the national team until after the continental tournament.

"Every nation has a player who inspires the next generation. Portugal has Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina has Lionel Messi. Samatta plays that role for Tanzania," Nemes said.

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He argued that the striker still has several years left at the highest level, pointing to veteran players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who continue to represent their countries despite being in their late 30s.

Nemes said Samatta's career in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Belgium, England, Turkey and France has made him a role model for aspiring footballers and an important figure in the national team. Former Taifa Stars defender Bakari Malima also opposed the retirement, saying he and other former players planned to speak to Samatta in the hope of convincing him to reverse his decision.

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"I disagree with his decision. His leadership will be important, especially with AFCON coming to East Africa," Malima said.

He said replacing a player of Samatta's experience and influence would not be easy, urging Tanzanian football authorities to value experienced players in the same way other footballing nations continue to involve their senior stars.

Malima added that veteran players can continue to contribute both on and off the pitch by mentoring younger teammates and helping build a strong team culture.

Both former internationals said Samatta's leadership and experience remain important as the Taifa Stars prepare for one of the biggest tournaments in the country's football history.