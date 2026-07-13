Malawi: A Convicted Banker, a K47m Theft, and an Uneasy Reckoning

Gift Nafere is ten years into a prison sentence for stealing K47m from NBS Bank, in a case that once dominated headlines. Last week, in a plain meeting room at the bank's Limbe branch, he sat across from his former employers and said sorry.

The encounter came about through the Malawi Prisons Service's Restorative Justice and Peacebuilding Programme, an initiative designed to bring offenders face to face with those they have wronged.

For Nafere, it meant confronting, in person, the institution and colleagues whose trust he had broken.

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"I was not forced to be here. I thought it wise to reach out to you to officially apologise for the pain I have caused," he told them.

He has had a decade to think about what led him there. In prison, he said, his understanding of life and relationships has shifted; he now urges others to live within their means and to guard their integrity before it is too late to matter.

It is the kind of contrition that prison meetings like this one are meant to produce, though rarely is it tested so directly, in front of the very people who once trusted him with their money.

For NBS Bank's side of the room, the moment carried its own significance.

Acting head of human resources Chenjerani Kanyinji said the bank had forgiven Nafere, framing the encounter as a genuine step toward rebuilding what was broken.

But forgiveness, in this telling, was not simply an act of grace -- it was also useful.

Kanyinji said the process had prompted the bank to examine its own systems, drawing lessons from the very failure that let the theft happen in the first place.

Nafere now spends his days teaching at Blantyre Prison Reformatory School, a role that seems to offer him some structure and purpose inside his sentence.

He says he hopes, when his time is finally served, to return to society as a changed and responsible citizen.

Whether one meeting constitutes genuine reconciliation, or merely a well-intentioned ritual, is perhaps beside the point. The programme's broader ambition -- accountability, reconciliation, and the eventual reintegration of offenders -- depends on exactly these kinds of small, difficult encounters.

What Nafere's apology settles, and what it does not, will only become clear once he walks free.