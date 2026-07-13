Mozambique: Water Supply System Inaugurated in Macossa

Macossa — The governor of the central Mozambican of Manica, Francisca Tomás, has inaugurated a water supply system in Nhamagua administrative, Macossa district, budgeted at 3.3 million meticais (51,600 US dollars at the current exchange rate) disbursed by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The project was implemented by the ONG Solidar Suisse. The system consists of two elevated tanks, each with a 10,000-liter capacity, mounted on 10-meter-high metal towers.

The infrastructure includes a communal water point, public drinking troughs, and a washing station with two taps at the local health center. The infrastructure will benefit 200 households and 1,647 students at the local school.

A household connection to the Nhamagua administrative post chief's residence is also planned, intended to serve the local population.

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The system features a water source capable of yielding 3,000 liters per hour, with the water being pumped up to the elevated reservoirs.

The project, completed over a five-month period, cost approximately. The infrastructure is capable of supplying not only the population of Nhamagua but also the surrounding areas.

Addressing the population of Nhamagua, Tomás said that the number of beneficiaries could rise from the current 200 to approximately 1,500 families.

The governor urged the community to maintain the infrastructure so that it may serve the population for many years and benefit future generations as well.

"This water source addresses the needs of the people of Nhamagua and other areas that lacked potable water; they used to rely on unsafe sources. Today, we are inaugurating this system, which is the result of efforts by the government and its partners to respond to the population's needs", she said.