Uganda: UPDF, Somali Army Joint Patrol Strengthens Security in Barawe, Says Col Musenene

The Commander of Battle Group 45 serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Colonel Justus Musenene, has said the joint security patrol conducted by the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Somali National Army (SNA) in the Barawe Sub-Sector demonstrates the strength of teamwork and the shared commitment to enhancing peace and stability in the area.

The joint patrol, conducted on Saturday, was led by Col Musenene alongside his Somali National Army counterpart, Commander of the 66 Brigade, Colonel Elmi Abdurahman.

The operation formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security in the strategic coastal town of Barawe and its surrounding areas while maintaining pressure on Al-Shabaab militants.

Speaking during the patrol, Col Musenene said the operation was intended to reinforce security, reassure local communities and deny Al-Shabaab insurgents the opportunity to operate within the area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Today's patrol shows teamwork, comradeship, and what we can achieve when we work together," he said.

Col Musenene noted that, in line with AUSSOM's mandate, the mission remains committed to mentoring the Somali National Army, strengthening local security structures and building trust with the civilian population as Somalia gradually assumes greater responsibility for its own security.

He also urged Al-Shabaab fighters to renounce violence and surrender to government forces and AUSSOM troops.

"We know where you are and we're coming for you. The better option is to surrender yourselves if you want to be safe," he said.

Also speaking during the joint patrol, Col Elmi Abdurahman called on the people of Barawe to continue supporting security operations by sharing timely information with the relevant authorities.

"This joint patrol with our UPDF comrades proves that together we are stronger. To the people of Barawe, your safety comes first. To the enemy, know that SNA and AUSSOM are united and we will not allow the enemy to disturb the prevailing peace in the region," Col Abdurahman said.

Residents who interacted with the joint patrol welcomed the continued presence of the security forces and pledged to cooperate by providing information that could help maintain peace and security.

The commanders reaffirmed that similar joint patrols and coordinated operations will continue across the Barawe Sub-Sector to deter security threats, strengthen public confidence and create a conducive environment for peace, stability and development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Arms and Armies Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The operation was attended by the Commanding Officer of the 145 Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Ochan; the Embresko Forward Operating Base Commander, Major Francis Odede; the Battle Group 45 Military Information Officer, Major David Akandwanaho; and other officers and troops from the UPDF and the Somali National Army.