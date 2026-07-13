Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Oyo School Headmaster, Demand N30m Ransom

A 60-year-old headmaster of Nomadic Basic School, Igbojaye, in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mr Matthew Kolawale Owoade, popularly known as "Onaiye", has allegedly been abducted by unidentified gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday evening, July 11, 2026, between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

According to the victim's son, Mr Abiola Owoade, his father was returning from a visit to his farm when he was intercepted and abducted by the armed assailants.

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Shortly after the abduction, the kidnappers reportedly contacted the family using the victim's mobile phone and demanded a ransom of thirty million naira (N30,000,000) for his release.

However, at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2026, a search team recovered the victim's motorcycle, which had been abandoned in a bush.

The family, colleagues and the entire education community in Itesiwaju Local Government Area have expressed deep sadness over the incident and have appealed to the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies to intervene swiftly and secure the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Kolawale.

An appeal has also been made to members of the public to provide any information that could assist in ensuring his safe return.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said, "I can confirm to you that a farmer, Mr Owoade Mathew, was kidnapped at his farm in Budo Aare, and efforts are on to rescue the man unhurt and arrest the perpetrator."