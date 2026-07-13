Tanzania: Malawi, Tanzania Seek Diplomatic Fix As Unauthorised Vessel and Doctored Images Stoke Tension

Malawi and Tanzania are working to resolve the matter diplomatically, according to the latest update, after a Tanzanian vessel was detained at Monkey Bay jetty on Lake Malawi for allegedly docking without prior clearance from Malawi Lake Services or the relevant security authorities.

The incident has prompted a wave of reaction on Malawian social media, with users questioning how the vessel was able to reach the jetty undetected and raising pointed questions about the state of the country's maritime security apparatus.

Some commentators, only half in jest, have compared the episode to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz -- a comparison that rather overstates the scale of the incident, but reflects the degree of public unease it has caused.

The online reaction has also produced a more troubling strand of misinformation. Doctored images have circulated purporting to show Malawian soldiers, heavily armed and aboard boats flying the national flag, confronting Tanzanian soldiers similarly positioned near their vessel, in what the images falsely suggest is an armed maritime standoff between the two countries.

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No such confrontation has taken place, and officials have given no indication that military forces from either side have been deployed in response to the incident.

The vessel arrived at the port at around 10am, prompting the marine officer on duty to deny it permission to dock and to instruct the captain to remain at anchorage within the harbour waters.

"As the authorities, we were supposed to be notified at least two days in advance that a vessel will be arriving. We did not receive any information about the vessel, which is carrying coal," one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Joseph Banda, chief executive of Malawi Lake Services, said he had only learnt of the vessel's arrival after it had already docked.

"I only became aware of the vessel after it had already docked. I am currently in Lilongwe, and I have just recently been informed about it," he said.

Personnel from the Malawi Navy and marine police have since boarded and inspected the vessel, which remains uncleared by port officials pending further investigation.

Officials from both countries are understood to be in contact in an effort to resolve the matter through diplomatic channels and de-escalate tensions, though neither government has yet issued a formal public statement on the incident or on the circulating images.