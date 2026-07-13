The Rwandan government has sent condolences to the family of United States Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement released on Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said Graham will be remembered as a champion of more equitable US-Africa relations.

ALSO READ: US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71

"I wish to send, on behalf of the government of Rwanda, our condolences to the family and colleagues of Senator Lindsey Graham," Nduhungirehe wrote in a post on X.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We will remember him as a frank and steadfast champion of more equitable U.S.-Africa ties, of wildlife conservation, and of peace in the Great Lakes region. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, died at the age of 71. He had represented the state in the US Senate since 2003 and became one of the country's most influential voices on foreign policy, national security and international affairs.

According to his office, Graham died following a brief and sudden illness. No further details about the illness were disclosed.

ALSO READ: US senator: Rwanda-DR Congo peace accords were 'almost an impossible dream'

Rwanda's Ambassador to the United States, Mathilde Mukantabana, also honoured the late senator, describing him as a steadfast supporter of the partnership between Rwanda and the United States.

She extended condolences to Graham's family, friends, staff and the people of South Carolina, saying his contribution to Rwanda-US relations would not be forgotten.

"He was a steadfast champion of the strong partnership between our two countries. His friendship and commitment will be remembered with deep gratitude," Mukantabana said.

Graham chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2021 and later led the Senate Budget Committee. At the time of his death, he was serving his fourth Senate term.