Tanzania: Parents Urged to Introduce Children to Golf At Early Age

Dar es Salaam — PARENTS and guardians have been encouraged to introduce children to golf at an early age, with TPDF Lugalo Golf Club captain Samuel Mosha saying the sport can provide opportunities for personal development and careers. Mosha made the remarks during the TAZARA Golf Tournament, which was held as part of celebrations marking the railway authority's 50th anniversary.

The tournament brought together golfers from several clubs, including Gymkhana Arusha Golf Club, Lugalo Golf Club and Kilimanjaro Golf Club, among others.

During the event, Mosha said golf should not be seen as a sport only for a small group of people, as it can help young players develop skills, build networks and pursue opportunities in the future.

"It is important for parents and guardians to encourage their children to play golf from a young age because the sport offers exposure and can help people build careers," Mosha said.

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He said golf also helps players develop discipline, patience and decision-making skills that are useful beyond the sport.

"Golf is a way of life. It shapes people and creates opportunities. Many golfers around the world have built successful careers through the sport, and Tanzania has also made progress in developing the game," he added.

TAZARA Managing Director Bruno Chinga'andu said the tournament was organised to strengthen relations between TAZARA and other institutions while promoting the organisation's work.

"We aim to build relationships with different institutions and organisations through golf while promoting TAZARA and the services we provide," Chinga'andu said. He said sport provides a platform for bringing people and organisations together and that the tournament would continue to support engagement among stakeholders.