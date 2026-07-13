Tanzania: Basketball Players to Share 588.9m/ - On Bonuses

Dar es Salaam — BASKETBALL players competing in the Basketball Dar es Salaam League (BDL) will share an estimated 588.9m/- in performance bonuses during the 2026 season after sports betting company betPawa renewed its sponsorship of the competition.

The agreement extends betPawa's Locker Room Bonus (LRB) programme, under which players and technical staff receive cash rewards after every league victory. Under the scheme, each of the 12 registered players in a winning team will receive 88,750/- immediately after every win.

Four members of the technical bench, including two coaches, will also qualify for the bonus. League officials say the renewed deal is expected to increase players' earnings, strengthen competition and encourage greater professionalism among clubs throughout the season.

The sponsorship was signed in Dar es Salaam, where the betPawa Regional Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa, Bwalya Noah, said the company wanted to ensure that success on the court translated into direct financial rewards for those responsible for it.

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"That belief gave birth to the Locker Room Bonus. When a team wins, the players and technical staff who earned that victory should receive an immediate reward," she said.

She said the programme recognises players' efforts while providing an additional incentive for consistent performances during the league campaign.

According to betPawa, the Locker Room Bonus has become one of the company's flagship sports development initiatives across Africa, benefiting athletes in Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Cameroon and Tanzania.

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Basketball Dar es Salaam League President Shendu Hamis described the renewed partnership as an important milestone for the competition. He said the sponsorship had given every league match greater significance by rewarding winning teams immediately after matches, helping to improve standards both on and off the court.

"The sponsorship has helped improve professionalism among clubs and strengthened the overall standard of competition. We believe this partnership will continue to elevate basketball in Dar es Salaam and Tanzania as a whole," he said. betPawa East Africa Marketing Coordinator Nassoro Mungaya said the company expected the renewed partnership to contribute to the long-term development of basketball in Tanzania.

He said, alongside rewarding winning teams, betPawa would continue working with the Basketball Dar es Salaam League and the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) to strengthen player registration, verification and match reporting systems. "Strong administrative systems are essential for the sustainable development of the sport," he said.

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Mungaya added

that rewarding players for their performances encourages greater commitment, helps clubs become more competitive and creates opportunities for the continued growth of basketball in Tanzania