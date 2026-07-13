Tanzania: Zanzibar VP Urges Mindset Shift On Law

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR'S Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has called for a shift in the way Tanzanians perceive the law, saying it should be embraced as a catalyst for development rather than merely an instrument of control and punishment. He said a strong legal framework is vital for reducing bureaucracy, protecting rights, attracting investment, strengthening institutions and increasing government revenue.

Mr Hemed made the remarks on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba during the launch of the book 'The Philosophy of Mama Samia and Its Implementation in Economic and Social Reforms' at the New UDSM Library Conference Hall, University of Dar es Salaam, on Friday.

He said the book provides an opportunity to reflect on President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership philosophy, which is anchored on reconciliation, reforms, resilience, rebuilding, economic growth, investment openness and implementation of strategic development projects.

According to Mr Hemed, the reforms have contributed to increased domestic revenue, enabling the government to present a 40tri/- national budget for the 2026/27 financial year.

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He said the expanded budget will accelerate investment in roads, railways, electricity, water and health infrastructure, ultimately improving the welfare of Tanzanians.

Mr Hemed added that the book also highlights government efforts to strengthen electronic tax collection systems to curb revenue leakage, ensure fair taxation in the digital economy and safeguard innovation as well as small online businesses.

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On investment, he said reforms introduced under the Investment Act of 2022 and the establishment of the Tanzania Investment Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) have simplified investment procedures and reduced bureaucracy, paving the way for increased investment, job creation, technology transfer and higher government revenue.

He described the publication as an important reference for government leaders, legislators, judges, lawyers, policymakers, academics, students, the private sector and the general public in understanding the country's development achievements, existing challenges and future direction.

Deputy Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Ms Zainab Athumani Katimba, said the book is a valuable contribution to the fields of law and leadership, demonstrating how President Samia's administration has strengthened the rule of law, justice, accountability, reconciliation, inclusiveness and sustainable development.

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She said the sixth phase government continues to implement policy, legal and institutional reforms that promote equality before the law, leadership accountability and protection of human rights as key pillars of political, economic and social development.

Ms Katimba added that achieving the National Development Vision 2050 will largely depend on a strong legal system that supports investment, innovation, competitiveness and good governance.

She also encouraged scholars to continue undertaking research and publishing works on legal, governance and national development issues.

Earlier, Tanzania Government Lawyers Association President Mr Bavoo Junus said the book took nearly a year to complete and documents the significant legal reforms undertaken under President Samia's administration to drive national development.

He said the President's vision is to ensure that laws become instruments of transformation across all sectors, particularly investment, through reforms that have created opportunities and delivered positive results for the country.

During the launch, several analysts reviewed the publication, including Professor Neema Mori, who examined it from the perspectives of business, investment and finance. She said legal reforms have strengthened revenue collection through improved tax administration and enhanced fiscal discipline.