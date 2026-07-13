Malawian Woman Wanted in South Africa On K1bn Theft From Employer

13 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

South African authorities are hunting for a 28-year-old Malawian woman suspected of stealing R10 million (about MK1.05 billion), including a haul of old gold jewellery.

Media reports in South Africa are identifying her as Fatima Lawerence, who is also believed to use the name Esther on her passport.

She is being sought after a reported theft at a home in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Her employer alleges that jewellery worth approximately R1 million, including old gold jewellery and several Kruger coins that had been passed down through generations, was stolen from the residence. The family also reported that R10,000 in cash was missing.

The employer said Lawerence had worked as a domestic worker for the family for about seven years.

The theft was allegedly discovered when the family returned home at around 5:30 pm on Sunday, 12 July 2026.

It is further alleged that she may be attempting to leave South Africa for Malawi and is believed to be travelling with her five-year-old daughter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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